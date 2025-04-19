Chelsea Senior Center Welcomes New Ease the Day Program Co-Leader

Chelsea Senior Center announces the addition of Emily Nagaonkar, LMSW, to its Ease the Day adult day program dedicated to providing caregivers with a safe destination for their loved one while they enjoy a break in the caregiving routine.

Nagaonkar’s devotion to the holistic well-being of older adults is showcased in her 18-year career and education. Her Master of Social Work was obtained at University of Michigan and included the McGregor Geriatric Social Work Fellowship. Her career entails pivotal leadership positions where she developed individualized services for older adults, facilitated groups, created innovative programs and cultivated community partnerships.

For several months, she volunteered at Ease the Day. After Ease the Day’s co-leader Lisa Klinkman retired in March, Nagaonkar was eager to step into the role.

Together with co-leader Katie Garvey, OTRL, CAPS, Nagaonkar is now programming for Ease the Day, coordinating volunteers and engaging with the adults who spend time in the program. The adult day program is a win-win for care partners; for the senior who needs extra support and for the caregiver who needs a break. The program provides a safe space to engage with peers in conversation, movement, art, music and seasonal gardening. Activities are often theme-and-seasonal based or connected to a holiday or nationally recognized day of celebration. For the caregiver, the program provides peace of mind knowing their person is safe and an opportunity for self-care. The respite it provides is crucial for preventing burnout.

“Immediately, I had such a great feeling about the program and the people and the Chelsea Senior Center. This is such a unique model. The same people are coming in every week to volunteer,” says Nagaonkar. “It’s really an amazing program fueled by volunteers. The spirit of volunteerism at CSC is next level; beyond what I have experienced before.”

Since April 2023 when the program launched, Ease the Day has provided more than 6,200 hours of caregiver respite with the support of more than 3,000 volunteer hours.

Care partners who are residents of Western Washtenaw County are encouraged to reach out to Chelsea Senior Center to learn more about Ease the Day. This program is specifically for caregiver respite. After completing an intake process to ensure a good fit, caregivers drop off loved ones at CSC for up to five hours of engagement. Those who qualify must be at least 50 years old. The adult day program at CSC is Tuesdays and Thursdays (9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.) and half a day on Wednesdays (9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.). “Our plan is to expand Wednesday hours and create a new structure for a Monday program later this summer,” says Jennifer Smith, CSC’s Executive Director. “With an always aging population, there is a pervasive need for a community-based program like ours. We hope to expand the program with support of the Older Adults Millage. We are fortunate to have a higher-than-average population of older adults in this part of the county. I envision a lot of opportunities to collaborate and partner with other organizations to meet the changing needs of aging adults.”