| 2 min | by Doug Marrin |

The last day of school is usually a day mixed with excitement, high jinx, and some sadness as students close out their high school years and look forward to what’s ahead.

But nothing is usual this year.

Friday, May 29, 2020, would have been the last day of school for Chelsea’s graduating seniors and several parents decided to generate some excitement over this celebratory time of life by organizing the “Last Official Day of School Parade.”

“We have been heartbroken with the abrupt loss of their senior year,” says Stacey Mitchell. “It’s a time when they should have had celebrations and lots of time with friends, sporting events, and final school events such as class night and prom.”

The procession was a collaboration between Stacey and Mike Mitchell and Kitty Golding of Chelsea’s Kitty & Company Interior Designs in Chelsea. With their own graduating seniors, they witnessed first-hand the sudden and disappointing end to their senior year when the shutdown went into effect on March 24.

With school districts perplexed over how to recognize and honor their senior classes without creating a public gather in violation of the social distancing orders, many parents in different communities have organized informal events to salvage that “I’m graduating!” feel.

“We decided on a Last Official Day of School car parade as a fun way to celebrate and yet be safe with all the guidelines and concerns for Covid,” says Stacey. “Our main goal was to allow the seniors to be together as ‘The Class of 2020’ possibly one last time and provide some laughter and memories as they leave CHS.”

For the parade, graduates gathered and organized at the high school entrance off of Trinkle Rd. From there they proceeded through the campus to Freer Rd. where they released a balloon symbolizing farewell to their primary and secondary school years and entrance into a world of possibilities. The procession headed north on Freer to Mayer Dr. and ended at Beach Middle School where they received a gift bag.

The event was organized completely by word of mouth to seniors and their families.

Kitty Golding energized a couple of earlier projects commemorating Chelsea’s graduates. She created a large mural on the windows of the Chelsea Clocktower Annex displaying photos of the graduating class. Kitty also coordinated the ordering of yard signs of individual graduates for proud parents who wanted to announce their son’s or daughter’s momentous accomplishment.

“Stacey Mitchell came up with the great idea to recognize the seniors with a parade and asked me for help and I love to be involved where I can,” says Kitty. “This especially tugs at my heartstrings because I have a senior and this was for them.”

As far as the seniors who participated, Kitty says, “I think they enjoyed seeing each other and hopefully appreciated a little bit of attention on what would have been their last day of school and class night.”

A big “Thank You” goes out to Chelsea State Bank and Cottage Inn for their contributions as well as support from Hello Kitty and Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, and of course, the families who lined up along the parade route to clap and cheer for their graduates.

For those seniors who were unable to attend, Kitty would still like to see them get their gift bag. She can be contacted at kitty@kittyandcompany.net

Congratulations to the entire Chelsea graduating class of 2020! Our hearts and best wishes go with you as you move into what comes next.










































