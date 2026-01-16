Chelsea Seniors Turn Concessions into Community Impact With “Coolers for a Cause”

What started as a moment of teenage frustration has grown into a four-year lesson in entrepreneurship, generosity, and community pride.

Chelsea High School seniors Bradley Dunn and Christian Goff launched Coolers for a Cause during their freshman year after noticing something simple.

On Teacher Appreciation Day, teachers were treated to a food truck. Students, watching wantingly from the hallway, were not.

“That was the spark,” Goff said. “Everyone wanted something better than school lunch, and we realized there was an opportunity.”

From Hallway Idea to Sideline Staple

Their first idea, selling snacks inside the high school, ran into a roadblock. The school already had a student-run store, and competition wasn’t an option.

Instead, Dunn suggested looking to middle school sports, where his younger siblings played and concessions were nonexistent.

The idea worked.

With approval from the athletic director, the pair began selling simple concessions such as chips, candy, and drinks at middle school volleyball, swim, track, and other sporting events. During the summer, they expanded weekly to Chelsea’s “Sounds & Sights” events.

“It’s work,” Dunn describes. “But it’s fun work. We’re hanging out, running a business, and doing something good at the same time.”

Gough (left) and Dunn work their Coolers for a Cause concession stand during Chelsea’s weekly Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights. Photo courtesy of Bradley Dunn

Giving Back Was Always the Point

From the start, Coolers for a Cause committed to donating 25 percent of its profits to local nonprofits.

Over four years, Dunn and Goff have donated more than $1,500 to 15 different local organizations, including churches, wellness and outdoor groups, Rotary, school initiatives, and even this local newspaper.

“We live in a really privileged community,” Dunn said. “As we got older, that became more obvious. This was a way to give back while doing something we actually enjoy.”

A New Twist: Kindness as a Scholarship

In 2026, the pair is launching something new — the Coolers for a Cause College Scholarship Program.

Instead of a traditional academic scholarship, students apply by completing an act of kindness. It can be small, like picking up litter, or large, like organizing a donation drive. Applicants submit a photo and a short reflection on what they learned. (See link below)

The winner receives $100, but the goal goes beyond the dollar amount.

“We want people to experience how good it feels to give,” Goff said. “Every time we donate, the reaction is the same — gratitude. Even small gestures matter.”

Dunn and Gough present a donation to a local nonprofit as part of their Coolers for a Cause initiative, which donates 25% of its profits to community organizations. Photo courtesy of Bradley Dunn.

Lessons Beyond the Ledger

Both seniors credit their backgrounds for shaping the project. Goff grew up around small business ownership and saw entrepreneurship as a way to create something meaningful. Travel outside the U.S., including time spent in Colombia, also influenced his desire to give back locally.

Dunn says the experience taught him that community impact doesn’t require massive resources, just effort and intention.

“A lot of people think, ‘I could never do that,’” Dunn said. “But it’s not as far out of reach as people think. You put in time, you make an impact, and you feel better walking away.”

What Comes Next

Both students have applied to several colleges, including the University of Michigan, and have talked about continuing Coolers for a Cause if they end up at the same school.

Nothing is certain yet, except the takeaway they hope readers remember.

“Our byline is ‘Everybody wins,’” Goff said. “If we can show people how powerful giving back can be, anywhere, in any community, then we’ve done something right.”

Coolers for a Cause Scholarships are available to Chelsea high school students. Applications are due by Feb. 15. After blind judging, the winner will be announced on Mar. 1. Apply at bit.ly/CFAC100

Follow them on Instagram at instagram.com/coolersforacause

Featured photo: Chelsea High School seniors Bradley Dunn (left) and Christian Gough (right), co-founders of Coolers for a Cause. Photo by Doug Marrin