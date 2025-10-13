October 13, 2025

Chelsea Soccer Advances in D2 Districts

Mike Williamson

ChelseaSports

The Chelsea soccer team opened D2 district play with a 5-1 win over Charlotte last week.

The game was scoreless until Christian Banos-Weatherholt knocked home a rebound with 15 minutes left in the half.

The lead grew to 2-0 when Preston Paoletti headed home a shot into the net to make it 2-0 at halftime.

Maddox Blackmon-Staub found the net two minutes into the second half to push the lead to 3-0.

Zach Levine scored on a penalty kick with 34 minutes left and Alejandro Laurenzi wrapped up the scoring with a goal with 23 minutes left.

The Bulldogs improved to 12-6-1 overall on the season and advance to Tuesday’s district semifinal at Mason to face SEC White rival Jackson at 7:00.

