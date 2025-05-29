Chelsea Soccer Advances to District Finals

One goal was enough for the Chelsea girls’ soccer team as the Bulldogs defeated Carleton-Airport 1-0 Tuesday night to advance to the D2 district finals.

The Bulldog’s advance to Saturday’s district finals to face New Boston Huron at noon at New Boston Huron high school.

Huron is ranked fourth in the state in D2 with a 17-1-1 overall record with their only loss coming to D1 top-ranked Saline.

The Bulldogs defense was dominant against Airport, limiting the Jets chances and when they were able to get a shot on net, Izzy D’Alecy was there for the save.

Chelsea struck six minutes into the game when Kate McKenzie scored on a corner kick to put the Bulldogs up 1-0 and that is all they would need for the 1-0 win.

The Bulldogs improved to 12-6 overall on the season.