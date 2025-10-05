Chelsea Soccer Claims First SEC Title in Ten Years

Photo: The Chelsea soccer team clinched its first SEC White title in ten years with a win over Lincoln. Photo by Mike Williamson

The Chelsea boys’ soccer team ended a league title drought Saturday after the Bulldogs defeated Ypsilanti Lincoln 7-0.

The win improved the Bulldogs to 10-1-1 in the SEC White and gave Chelsea its first SEC White title in ten years.

A scoreless draw with second-place Ypsilanti earlier in the week set the Bulldogs up for a chance to clinch the league title at home Saturday and they were not to be denied.

Preston Paoletti drills a shot into the net against Lincoln. Photo by Mike Williamson

Preston Paoletti scored two early goal to help the Bulldogs jump out to a 3-0 lead.

The Chelsea lead grew to 4-0 just before halftime with a penalty shot goal by freshman Adi Bhagat.

There would be no let up in the second half for the Bulldogs.

Braedon Stone makes a diving save against Ypsilanti. Photo by Dawn McCann

Chelsea was awarded a corner kick that was headed out of the box, but Noah Stone was there to pick up the loose ball and drill it home for a 5-0 lead.

Jacob Hillis then drilled home a shot from the top of the box to extend the Chelsea lead to 6-0.

Bulldogs captain Maddox Blackmon-Straub wrapped up the scoring when he took a lead pass for a breakaway and beat the Lincoln goalkeeper to push the lead to 7-0 and that would be the final.

Chelsea improved to 11-6-1 overall and will host the D2 district starting this week. The Bulldogs host Charlotte Thursday night at 5:00 PM.