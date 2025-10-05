October 05, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Chelsea Soccer Claims First SEC Title in Ten Years

Mike Williamson

ChelseaSports

Chelsea Soccer Claims First SEC Title in Ten Years

Photo: The Chelsea soccer team clinched its first SEC White title in ten years with a win over Lincoln. Photo by Mike Williamson

The Chelsea boys’ soccer team ended a league title drought Saturday after the Bulldogs defeated Ypsilanti Lincoln 7-0.

The win improved the Bulldogs to 10-1-1 in the SEC White and gave Chelsea its first SEC White title in ten years. 

A scoreless draw with second-place Ypsilanti earlier in the week set the Bulldogs up for a chance to clinch the league title at home Saturday and they were not to be denied.

Preston Paoletti drills a shot into the net against Lincoln. Photo by Mike Williamson

Preston Paoletti scored two early goal to help the Bulldogs jump out to a 3-0 lead.

The Chelsea lead grew to 4-0 just before halftime with a penalty shot goal by freshman Adi Bhagat.

There would be no let up in the second half for the Bulldogs.

Braedon Stone makes a diving save against Ypsilanti. Photo by Dawn McCann

Chelsea was awarded a corner kick that was headed out of the box, but Noah Stone was there to pick up the loose ball and drill it home for a 5-0 lead.

Jacob Hillis then drilled home a shot from the top of the box to extend the Chelsea lead to 6-0.

Bulldogs captain Maddox Blackmon-Straub wrapped up the scoring when he took a lead pass for a breakaway and beat the Lincoln goalkeeper to push the lead to 7-0 and that would be the final. 

Chelsea improved to 11-6-1 overall and will host the D2 district starting this week. The Bulldogs host Charlotte Thursday night at 5:00 PM.

Latest articles

Chelsea Soccer Claims First SEC Title in Ten Years

Mike Williamson

Encore Kicks Off 17th Season with the Old-Fashioned Love Story “She Loves Me”

Steven Sheldon

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News