Chelsea Soccer Clinches Share of SEC White Title

The Chelsea soccer team claimed a share of the SEC White title with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Ypsilanti Wednesday.

The Bulldogs entered the game tied with Adrian for the top spot and needed a win to secure at least a share of the title.

Chelsea and Ypsilanti were locked in a scoreless deadlock heading into halftime.

The Bulldogs broke through in the second half when Kate McKenzie found the net to put Chelsea on top 1-0.

That is all the Bulldogs would need with goaltender Izzy D’Alecey and the Chelsea defense did the rest, keeping the Grizzlies off the board and holding on for the win.

The Bulldogs had a chance to clinch the outright title earlier in the week but fell to Adrian 3-1 to drop into a tie for the top spot.

Emma Ruszkiewicz scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea improved to 10-5 overall on the season.