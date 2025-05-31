Chelsea Soccer Club Hosts Annual Team Placement Day

Chelsea Soccer Club (CSC) will host its annual Team Placement Day on June 7, welcoming returning and new players from across the area. The event marks the start of a new season filled with development, connection, and competitive spirit; all goals CSC works to center the club around yearly.

Team Placement Day focuses on finding the right fit for each player and setting them up for success both on and off the field. Guided by licensed coaches, the sessions include small-sided games and evaluations designed to assess each player’s abilities, potential, and fit within the club’s team structure.

To register for Team Placement Day or learn more about Chelsea Soccer Club, visit here.

Registration is free, and players can pre-register until June 6. Same-day registration is available, but pre-registration is encouraged. Times for each age group are posted on the club’s website, www.chelseasoccerclub.org. Financial aid is available for players who need assistance with club fees. The financial aid application is also available on the website, and due June 7.