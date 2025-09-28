Chelsea Soccer Moves Closer to SEC Title

The Chelsea soccer team moved one step closer to a SEC White title with a 4-1 win over Jackson last week.

The Bulldogs improved to 9-1 in the SEC White and lead second-place Ypsilanti (8-1-1) by two points. The teams face off in Chelsea September 29 for a battle for the top spot.

Chelsea cruised past Jackson earlier in the week to give the Bulldogs the chance to clinch the title Monday at home against the Grizzlies.

Jacob Hillis, Christian Bano-Weatherholt, Mamadou Doumbouya, and Alejandro Laurenzi scored for Chelsea.