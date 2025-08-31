August 31, 2025

Chelsea Soccer Picks up Pair of SEC White Wins

Mike Williamson

ChelseaSports

The Chelsea soccer team picked up a pair of conference wins last week to improve to 3-1 in the SEC White.

The Bulldogs opened the week with a 2-1 win over Tecumseh.

Jacob Hillis and Christian Banos-Weatherholt scored for the Bulldogs in the win.

Chelsea then rallied for a 5-2 win over Jackson.

The Vikings jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a goal and a penalty kick, but the Bulldogs dominated from there.

Preston Paoletti and Maddox Blackman-Straub scored two goals each to lead the Bulldogs.

Hillis found the net once for Chelsea.

“In general, we dominated the game,” coach Giorgi Nazadze said. “We had bunch of goal scoring chances, they did start strong but I felt like they got tired after 15 minutes”

Bulldogs, Chelsea Athletics, Chelsea Soccer

