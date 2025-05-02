Chelsea Soccer Remains Perfect in SEC White

The Chelsea girls’ soccer team remained undefeated in the SEC White after a pair of conference wins this week.

The Bulldogs used a second half rally to take down Ypsilanti 4-2 Monday.

The Grizzlies took a 2-1 into halftime, but the Bulldogs exploded for three goals in the second half to pull out the win.

Vivienne Gervais recorded a hat trick of three goals to lead the Bulldogs.

Kate McKenzie also found the net for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs improved to 6-0 in the White with a 5-0 shutout of Tecumseh Wednesday.

Chelsea took control of the game with three first half goals and added two more in the second for the big win over the Indians.

Gervaise found the net once again for the Bulldogs with Addy Sinkwitts, Emma Ruskiewicz, Bella Rodomski, and Mila Provenzola also scored for Chelsea.

The win was the sixth straight for the Bulldogs and improved their record to 6-3 overall on the season.