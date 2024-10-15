Chelsea Soccer Season Ends in District Semis

The Chelsea boys’ soccer team saw its season come to an end in the district semifinals Monday night with a hard-fought 1-0 loss to Walled Lake Western.

Walled Lake controlled the play early and struck seven minutes into the first half for a 1-0 lead.

The Bulldogs offense put a lot of pressure on the Warriors, but could not find the net.

Gus Wehrly tries to get a shot past the Walled Lake Western goaltender. Photo by Mike Williamson

Neither team would find the net for the remainder of the half and it stayed 1-0 WLW.

The Bulldogs came out quick in the second half attacking the Warriors defense, but WLW withstood the charge.

Midway through the second half, Walled Lake broke free for a breakaway, but the Bulldogs goaltender Logan Hoyt-Tracy came out of the net and made an amazing kick save to keep it 1-0.

Logan Hoyt-Tracy makes a sliding kick save of a WLW breakaway to keep the score 1-0. Photo by Mike Williamson

The Bulldogs best chance of the second half came with seven minutes remaining when a shot from in front went over the top of the net.

Chelsea continued to push toward the net, but could not score as Walled Lake Western held on for the win.

The Bulldogs finished the season with a 8-7-3 overall record.