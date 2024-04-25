Chelsea Soccer Wins Fifth Straight

The Chelsea girls’ soccer team won its fifth straight and remained a perfect 4-0 in the SEC White after a 3-0 win over Jackson Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the Vikings with first half goals by Emma Ruszkiewicz and Christina Roberts.

The Chelsea defense smothered the Vikings and kept them off the board and Ruskiewicz sealed the win with her second goal of the game in the second half.

The Bulldogs blanked Parma Western Saturday 3-0.

Christina Roberts got the Bulldogs going when she took a nice crossing pass from Grace Ratliff and knocked it in five minutes into the game.

It would stay that way into the second half when Addy Sinkwitts found the net to make it 2-0 Chelsea.

The Bulldogs got some insurance when Ratliff knocked home a shot for the 3-0 win.

Zora Ziolkowski earned the shutout in net for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs picked up another shutout when they took down SEC White rival Tecumseh 5-0.

Roberts scored twice to lead the Bulldogs to the win. Sinkwitts and Ratliff each had a goal and assist, while Ziolkowski had one goal for Chelsea. Isabella D’Alecy and Ella Day combined for the shutout in net for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea improved to 6-2 overall on the season.