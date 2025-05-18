Chelsea Softball Nearing SEC White Title

The Chelsea softball team moved one step closer to another SEC White title with a 10-0 win over Ann Arbor Skyline Wednesday.

The Bulldogs hold a half game lead over Pinckney with one game remaining in league play.

Avery Lay struck out 12 and allowed just three hits in the win over the Eagles.

Chelsea scored five in the first and four in the second, taking a commanding lead and cruising to the win.

Mia Kuboushek led the Bulldogs offense with two hits and three rbi, while Chloe Bagbey had a hit and two rbi.

Ashley Sherwood and Kylie Bechel each had a hit and rbi, while Kaydee Absher had a triple and Lay a double for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea had a chance to clinch a share of the title Thursday but fell to Bedford 6-5 in eight innings.

The Bulldogs built a 4-0 lead after two innings, but Bedford tied it up with four runs in the fifth.

Chelsea went on top 5-4 with a sacrifice fly by Ella Root in the seventh, but Bedford answered with a run in the bottom of the inning to tie it at five and send the game into extra innings.

The Bulldogs could not score in the top of the eighth and Bedford won it with a walk-off single in the bottom of the inning to pull out the win.

Beckel collected three hits and Sherwood two hits and two rbi to lead the hitting attack.

Lay added two hits and struck out four in the circle.

Kuboushek added a hit and rbi and Absher one hit for Chelsea.

Chelsea dropped the second game to Bedford 10-2.

Root had a hit and two rbi, while Lily McCalla, Lay, and Bagbey had one hit each.

Chelsea sits at 12-3 in the conference with Pinckney a half game back at 11-3.

Arch-rival Dexter sits in the way of at least a share of the SEC White crown for the Bulldogs. Chelsea hosts the Dreadnaughts Wednesday. Pinckney has to finish an incomplete game with Tecumseh and hosts Monroe Wednesday to decide the White title.