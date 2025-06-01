Chelsea Softball Pulls Away for Sixth Straight District Title

The Chelsea softball team made it six straight district titles with a pair of wins at Fowlerville Saturday.

The Bulldogs continued to have SEC White rival Pinckney’s number with an 8-3 win over the Pirates in the semifinals.

Chelsea went on top when Mia Kuboushek singled to plate Ashley Sherwood for a 1-0 lead in the first.

Pinckney evened it at one in the second, but the Bulldogs went back on top with two in the third. Kuboushek drove in a run with a groundout and the second run scored on a Pirate error.

The Pirates again answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third to tie it at 3-3.

Chelsea went back on top with a two out rally in the fourth.

Kaydee Absher slides around a tag by the Pinckney catcher for a run during the D2 district semis. Photo by Mike Williamson

Ella Root walked and with two out, Avery Lay singled to left. Kylie Beckel followed with a double over the leftfielders head to plate a pair of runs for a 5-3 lead. Chloe Bagbey followed with a rbi-single to make it 6-3.

Chelsea put the game away with two more in the sixth with a rbi-single from Root and another rbi groundout to make the final 8-3.

Kuboushek led the offense with a hit and three rbi.

Root finished with two hits and a rbi and Lay two hits. Beckel added the two-run double, Bagbey a hit and rbi, Lilly McCalla a hit and run scored, Sherwood a hit and two runs score, Kaydee Absher a hit and run scored and Sasha Henriksen one hit.

Lay struck out five for the win in the circle.

The championship game against Fowlerville saw the Gladiators score three times in the third to take a 3-0 lead.

Chelsea got two back in the bottom of the inning with back-to-back run scoring singles by Root and Kuboushek to make it 3-2.

The Bulldogs took control with an eight run fourth inning.

Sherwood put Chelsea on top with a two-run double and Root followed with a two-run single for a 6-3 lead. Kuboushek doubled in a run and Beckel followed with a two-run double and a Bagbey drove in a run with a sac fly for a 10-3 lead.

The Bulldogs scored an unearned run in the fifth and finished the game with a Lay solo home run and a three-run blast from Sherwood to end it with a 15-3 win.

Chelsea pounded out 16 hits on offense.

Sherwood had a huge game with three hits, including a home run and five rbi.

McCalla added three hits and two run scored, while Root had two hits and three rbi.

Kuboushek and Beckel finished with two hits and two rbi each, Lay two hits including the home run, Bagbey a hit and rbi, and Henriksen a hit and run scored.

Lay struck out five in the circle for the win.

Chelsea advances to Saturday’s regional that the Bulldogs will host and takes on Trenton at noon.

The Bulldogs claimed a share of their eighth straight SEC White title earlier in the week.

Chelsea dropped the opener to rival Dexter 6-1 meaning the Bulldogs dropped out of first place in the White.

The Bulldogs bench reacts to a run scoring hit against Pinckney. Photo by Mike Williamson

The Bulldogs collected just three hits in the game with Henriksen picking up a double and rbi, while Root and Bagbey each had a single.

Chelsea bounced back to take the second game 12-2.

McCalla led the offense with two hits and four rbi, while Sherwood had a home run and two rbi.

Absher had two hits and two rbi, Bagbey two hits and a rbi, and Lay a hit and run scored.

McCalla earned the win in the circle with one strikeout.

With the loss in the opener, the Bulldogs needed some help to keep their league title streak alive and they got it when Pinckney fell to Monroe Wednesday, meaning the two teams that had split earlier in the season would share the title.

The Bulldogs improved to 23-12-2 overall on the season.