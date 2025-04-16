Chelsea Softball Rallies Past Lincoln in Opener

The Chelsea softball team overcome a six-run second inning by Lincoln and rallied to a 16-9 win in the season opener Wednesday.

The Bulldogs battled back to take a 10-9 lead and blew the game open with six runs in the seventh to pull away for the win.

Kaydee Absher had a day, smashing a pair of homeruns and finished 4-4 with three rbi to lead the Bulldogs.

Sasha Hendrickson had a home run and finished with three hits and four rbi, while Chloe Bagbey went 3-3 with a run scored.

Lilly McCalla had two hits and two rbi and Ashley Sherwood had two hits and two runs scored.

Avery Lay had a hit and two rbi, Kylie Beckel and Mia Kuboushek each had a hit and rbi, and Ella Root a hit and run scored.

Lay struck out seven for the win in the circle for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs dropped two of three at a tough home quad Saturday.

Chelsea fell to Grass Lake 4-2 in the opener.

With the Bulldogs trailing by two, Lay tied it up with a two-run bomb to left in the bottom of the sixth, but the Warriors answered with two runs in the top of the seventh to pull out the win.

Sherwood and Beckel had two hits each to lead the offense.

Lay had the homerun and two rbi, while Absher and Bagbey had one hit each,

Chelsea bounced back with a 9-5 win over Eaton Rapids.

Lay smacked another homer and finished with two rbi.

Root had three hits and a rbi, while McCalla had two hits and a run scored.

Absher finished with a hit and three rbi, Sherwood a hit and rbi, and Bagbey one hit.

McCalla earned the win on the rubber, striking out four.

Chelsea then dropped a 5-4 decision to Salem.

Salem jumped out to a 5-1 lead, before the Bulldogs scored three times in the seventh to cut the lead to 5-4. The game ended with a Chelsea runner being called for interference for the final out of the game.

Beckel and Lay had a hit and rbi each. McCalla and Root each had a hit and run scored.

Lay struck out five in the losing effort in the circle for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs took a pair of games from Tecumseh Monday winning 17-6 and 5-3.

Chelsea took control from the start with an eight-run first inning and never looked back in the win.

Root had a home run and three hits with two rbi, while Beckel added three hits and two rbi.

Lay added two hits and three rbi, McCalla and Sherwood two hits and an rbi each, Peyton Myers a hit and two rbi, Absher and Bagbey a hit and rbi each

The win went to Lay with seven strikeouts.

Chelsea scored two run in the bottom of the sixth to take the second game 5-3.

McCalla and Myers led the offense with two hits and one rbi each.

Bagbey added two hits and Sherwood a home run.

Lay picked up the win in the second game as well with seven strikeouts.

Chelsea improved to 4-2 on the season.

Photos by Mike Williamson