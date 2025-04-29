Chelsea Softball Splits with Pinckney

The Chelsea softball team came away with a split with Pinckney in a battle between the top two teams in the SEC White Monday.

The two teams entered Monday with one loss each in the conference and they left the field still tied with two losses each.

The first game was a pitchers dual between the Bulldogs Avery Lay and Pirates Natally Pease.

The pitchers combined for 25 strikeouts in the game and runs were sparce in a 2-0 Bulldogs win.

Chelsea pushed a run across in the first after singles by Lilly McCalla and Kaydee Absher put two runners on. A passed by the Pirates scored McCalla for a 1-0 lead.

The Bulldogs added a second run in the third with a run-scoring double by Absher to make it 2-0.

The Pirates put two runners on in the fifth and sixth, but the Bulldogs got out of the jams with no harm and they held on for the 2-0 win.

Absher led the offense with two hits and a rbi, while McCalla and Sasha Hendrickson had a hit and run scored each. Chloe Bagbey added a single for the Bulldogs.

Lay was stellar on the mound with 13 strikeouts and allowed seven hits for the Bulldogs.

The second game was another battle that Pinckney pulled out a 6-4 eight inning win to earn the split.

Pinckney tied the game at 2-2 with a run in the fifth and it stayed that way through seven to send the game into extra innings.

The Pirates scored four in the top of the eighth, but the Bulldogs scored twice to cut the lead to 6-4. The game ended with the Bulldogs getting a runner thrown out at third on the rbi-single.

Lay struck out ten in the circle for the Bulldogs.

Absher had a big game at the plate with four hits and a run scored.

Ashley Sherwood added two hits and two runs scored, Ella Root and Kylie Beckel with a hit and rbi each, and McCalla a hit and run scored.

The Bulldogs improved to 10-3-1 overall on the season and 7-2 in the SEC White. Pinckney is 4-2 in the White.