from Bridget Favre

The 44th Annual Sounds & Sights Festival is seeking regional artists of outstanding quality for its juried Art Market which will take place July 24th and 25th in downtown Chelsea, Michigan.

Crystal Scott, Visual Arts Coordinator for Chelsea Area Festivals and Events, has redefined the traditional Art Market with fresh ideas and a wide selection of contemporary arts demonstrating innovative design and craftsmanship.

“Last year we broke the mold and created an Art Market full of performance art and lively collections featuring vendors and an eclectic group of demonstrations throughout all of downtown,” said Scott.

“The music concerts bring so much energy to the Sounds & Sights Festival; we want to compliment those sounds with a visual vibe that is uniquely Chelsea,” said Scott. The Sounds & Sights Festival draws over 15,000 visitors annually and features live music concerts, local food and brew, an outdoor sculpture exhibition and activities for the entire family.

Hoping to seize modern culture, Scott said the committee is looking for the region’s top makers, collectors, performers and creative boundary pushers.

“We are interested in putting on a crowd-drawing show, that interacts with the audience, demonstrators and performance artists are highly encouraged to apply,” said Scott.

The Art Market is a juried event limited to 50 local and regional arts forms of exceptional quality. Artists willing to demonstrate their processes are also highly sought. Booth fee is $100 for the weekend. Application deadline is March 8, and selected participants are notified by March 27, 2020.

For more information visit www.chelseafestivals.com/artmarket, call Crystal Scott at visualarts@chelseafestivals.com.

The Sounds and Sights Festival is an annual event managed by Chelsea Area Festivals and Events, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to enrich Chelsea, and the surrounding communities, by promoting the presentation of and participation in quality performing and visual arts throughout the year.