from Chelsea Festivals

Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights, one of Michigan’s premier summer concert series, is accepting applications to be considered for this summer’s entertainment lineup. Auditions will be held Monday, March 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. at 128 Park Street in downtown Chelsea.

Celebrating its 16th season, Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights is one of the state’s largest summer concert series with weekly crowds of over 2,000 people. This year’s schedule kicks off June 4 and runs every Thursday through August 13, 2020. Each week, 11 different entertainers perform on 11 separate staged areas throughout the downtown area.

“The regional exposure and popularity of Sounds & Sights attracts many new and highly talented performers each year,” said Craig Common, event co-organizer and owner of The Common Grill. “We want to give emerging artists the ability to showcase their talents and are searching for innovative acts to enrich the overall experience.”

There are over 100 paid spots available on the Thursday nights schedule. Auditions are open to musicians, singer/songwriters, jugglers, magicians, performers, dance troupes, artists and other street performers.

Interested parties are required to complete an application online at http://chelseafestivals.com/soundsights/auditions/. Applicants can choose to audition electronically or to perform at the live audition on March 16, 2020. There are 30-40 live audition slots available on a first come basis, and there is no charge to audition.

Those auditioning live will have 3-5 minutes to perform at one of three stages before a panel of judges made up of local musicians, committee members, merchants and celebrities. Performers should bring any necessary equipment with which they would normally perform.

Those that cannot make the live audition, or are not able to secure a time slot, should complete the application online and send in a CD, demo, or email a link to an audio demo. Preference is not given based on electronic or live audition.

Selected performers will be contacted to schedule performance dates based on availability.

The 2020 Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights concert series is presented by Rick Taylor Real Estate – Reinhart Reators. For more information visit www.chelseafestivals.com, or call Chelsea Area Festivals and Events at (734) 474-9178.