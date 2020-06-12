Advertisement

SPRING ARBOR UNIVERSITY

LICENSE RENEW TO SERVE CHELSEA

On May 27, 2020, Spring Arbor University filed an application with the FCC to renew the license of W252BA, which serves Chelsea, Michigan on 98.3 FM at 170 Watts from a site located at 42-19-32.0 N, 83-57-54.0 W. W252BA rebroadcasts the signal of radio station WJKN-FM, Spring Arbor, Michigan, 89.3 FM. Individuals who wish to advise the FCC of facts relating to this renewal application and to whether the station has operated in the public interest should file comments and petitions with the FCC.