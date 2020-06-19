Advertisement

from Chelsea State Bank

CHELSEA, Mich. (June 17, 2020) –The Board of Directors of CSB Bancorp and Chelsea State Bank recently announced leadership changes for Chairman and CEO John Mann and President Joanne Rau. In January 2021, Rau will become President and CEO, and Mann will remain Chairman of the Board.

“I am excited to begin this new chapter in my career,” said Chelsea State Bank CEO John Mann. “I am not retiring but beginning in January 2021, I will be working on a part time basis – two days a week! My title will be Chairman of the Board. I look forward to spending more time with my grandchildren and more time in the great outdoors with my wife. But let me make it clear: I will keep working. Indefinitely. As in one to five or more years. My health is good. My attitude is good. And I am very pleased and confident to have Joanne succeed me as CEO next year. She is a great leader and has an excellent team along with her.”

Mann began his banking career with National Bank of Detroit in 1983. He joined Chelsea State Bank in 1988, became President and CEO of the Bank in 1994, and was appointed Chairman of the Board in 2005.

Rau joined Chelsea State Bank as President in 2019 with 19 years of distinguished banking experience. She had spent the last 15 years moving into executive positions at Fifth Third Bank (Cincinnati, Ohio) and most recently Senior Vice President and Business Banking Executive. Rau was elected to the CSB Bancorp and Chelsea State Bank Board of Directors in April.

About Chelsea State Bank: Chelsea State Bank is a full-service financial institution with offices in Chelsea and Dexter. The Bank was formed over 100 years ago by local business leaders to provide timely financial solutions to individuals, families and businesses in the community. This tradition of community service continues today. For more information, please call 734.475.1355 or visit www.chelseastate.bank. Member FDIC.