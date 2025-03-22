Chelsea State Bank Announces 2025 Woman of CSB Award

Chelsea State Bank presented the fourth annual Woman of CSB Award to Sue Jacobs, for her longstanding dedication to Chelsea State Bank and for her exemplary philanthropic efforts in the Chelsea Community.

“It is with great excitement that we are recognizing Sue Jacobs as the recipient of the 2025 Woman of CSB Award,” said Joanne Rau, President and CEO, Chelsea State Bank. “This award was designed to recognize a remarkable female leader within our communities, and Sue embodies this mission perfectly. She is a passionate advocate for helping those in need and openly welcomes community support for her initiatives. Everything she does, she does with great purpose and dedication – traits that define a true leader.”

Sue, a Certified Public Accountant who owns a firm at 102 E. Middle Street in downtown Chelsea, where she’s been for the past 20 years, works with individuals, personally-owned corporations and small nonprofits, assisting them with their financial needs.

Sue’s community support includes time as a former: Rotarian, Board Member of the Chelsea Athletic Booster, Chelsea Center for the Arts, and founding member of 100 Women Who Care – Chelsea Area, to name a few. On February 9, 2023, Sue was named Chelsea Citizen of the Year.

As the Chelsea Community Fair Treasurer, she continues to advocate for the kids to receive paper checks, to teach financial literacy – so kids learn how to complete basic bank transactions.

Sue is a great friend of the Bank. Often, she is one of the first to recommend Chelsea State Bank to small businesses and community members looking to change financial institutions. She advocates for business who give back to the community.

“Sue is such an integral part of this community, from crocheting potholders and dishcloths for HouseN2Home, to creating a community needs social media page during the pandemic. Sue is passionate about teaching financial literacy to today’s youth. She is constantly coming up with new ideas to help others and spread kindness.”

In honor of Sue Jacobs for receiving the 2025 Woman of CSB Award, Chelsea State Bank will donate $1,000 to It Only Takes 5, a local non-profit she and her husband Steve founded, whose mission is to collect and provide donations for those in need or distressed.

Chelsea State Bank extends its appreciation for Sue Jacobs and congratulate her on receiving the 2025 Woman of CSB Award.