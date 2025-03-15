Chelsea State Bank Announces Retirement of Board of Directors Chairman, John Mann

Chelsea State Bank has announced the retirement of John Mann, Chairman of the Board of Directors and former Chief Executive Officer/President of Chelsea State Bank.

“John has devoted 37 years to Chelsea State Bank and has played an essential role in Chelsea and its neighboring communities,” stated Joanne Rau, President and CEO of Chelsea State Bank. “As a second-generation Mann to lead Chelsea State Bank, the bank’s assets grew by $270.5 million. His passion for the rich history of the bank and industry knowledge will be missed.”

Mann began his banking career with the National Bank of Detroit in 1983. He joined Chelsea State Bank in 1988, was elected to the Board of Directors in 1990, became President and CEO of the Bank in 1994, and was appointed Chairman of the Board in 2005.

A lifelong Chelsea resident, Mann attended Chelsea High School, where he played varsity football, basketball, and baseball. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Biology from Albion College and subsequently spent three years working as an emissions engineer for Chrysler Corporation. Following a summer adventure in Alaska, which included a month-long, 400-mile canoe journey above the Arctic Circle, John married Anne Treado. He later pursued and obtained his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. John and Anne raised their three children in Chelsea and are now proud grandparents to seven grandchildren.

In 2017, Mann received Chelsea’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce in recognition of his dedication to the residents of Chelsea and Washtenaw County. In 2020, he was honored with The Best of Community Banking Award by the Community Bankers of Michigan (CBM).

Mann exemplifies the spirit of community service, dedicating countless hours to local organizations such as the Chelsea United Way, United Methodist Retirement Community Foundation, Chelsea Community Foundation, and the Purple Rose Theatre Company, where he notably served as treasurer for 28 years. His unwavering commitment to fundraising initiatives has significantly impacted vital local institutions, including Chelsea Community Hospital, Chelsea Football Stadium Drive, Ele’s Place, Huron Waterloo Pathways, and currently, the Main Street Park Alliance. Through his efforts, Mann has played a crucial role in enhancing the quality of life in the community, making it a better place for all community members.

“Looking back, I can honestly say that I loved my job,” said John Mann, Chairman, Chelsea State Bank Board of Directors. “Banking is a people business, not a numbers business, and a profession where we truly have an opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of our customers. Thank you to all customers, all shareholders, and all employees past and present for your impact on me. I am very proud of the current leadership team and entire staff of the Bank. Onward and upward!”