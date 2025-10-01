Chelsea State Bank Donates $2,500 to Dexter Senior Center

Chelsea State Bank presented the Dexter Senior Center with a $2,500 donation on Tuesday as part of the bank’s recognition of its 25th anniversary as Dexter’s Community Bank.

Chelsea State Bank President and CEO Joanne Rau said the bank had been following the development of the new senior center and wanted to celebrate its recent opening. Rau noted that senior centers play an important role in communities by offering resources, reducing isolation, and supporting health and well-being, adding that having a dedicated space for seniors to gather is something the community can be proud of, which led to the decision to make the donation.

“We’re so thankful to Chelsea State Bank for believing in our mission and supporting older adults in our area,” said Anna Pekrul, Executive Director of the Dexter Senior Center. “Their generosity will allow us to offer more programs and create more opportunities for connection. We’re grateful to partner with an institution that values community as much as we do.”