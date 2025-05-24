May 23, 2025

STN Staff

ChelseaDexter

Chelsea State Bank Donates $2,500 to the Dexter District Library

Chelsea State Bank, Dexter District Library

This week Chelsea State Bank presented the Dexter District Library with a check for $2500 for their Summer Reading Program.

“Summer reading programs play an intricate role in ensuring that children and young adults keep their minds active in a meaningful and interactive way during summer break,” Joanne Rau, President and CEO of Chelsea State Bank, said. “We are extremely fortunate to have access in our communities to extraordinary libraries that offer a variety of resources, events, and programs to keep community members (regardless of their age) engaged and interested in lifelong learning.”

The Dexter District Library offers programs for children who cannot yet read in their Read to Me Program through Teens and Tweens in their Teen Reading Program.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Chelsea State Bank for the continued support of the Dexter District Library’s Summer Reading Program,” Library Director Paul McCann said.  “While this year’s gift is truly extraordinary, I can’t recall a summer when Chelsea State Bank did not support this program.  Support from organizations such as Chelsea State Bank help the library continue to expand and improve the variety of offerings we provide and keep the community engaged with reading each summer.  I am sure I speak on behalf of all the organizations the Bank has supported by saying how grateful we are for Chelsea State Bank’s continued community focus.”

To learn more about the Dexter District Library’s Summer Reading Program and to explore their summer schedule, visit https://dexter.lib.mi.us/spotlight/summer-reading-program-and-events-for-children-2/.

