Chelsea State Bank Donates $25,000 to “Bridge the B2B” Campaign

Chelsea State Bank has donated $25,000 to the Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative in support of the “Bridge the B2B” campaign.

“Chelsea State Bank fully supports the mission and objectives of the Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative’s Bridge the B2B campaign, as it focuses on fostering connections within communities, something our community bank deeply values,” said Joanne Rau, President and CEO, Chelsea State Bank. “Communities such as Chelsea and Dexter are part of the Bank’s rich heritage, and linking them to Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, and Stockbridge enhances opportunities for commerce to flourish, experience a variety of natural beauty, and so much more.”

The Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative (HWPI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to facilitate the development and promote the enjoyment of regional trails connecting people, communities, and nature. In partnership with Washtenaw County Parks, the Recreation Commission, and local agencies, HWPI raises funds for trail construction, engages the community in recreational activities, and supports trail maintenance.

“The scope of this project includes building a 0.8-mile trail from Dexter-Chelsea Road to Mill Creek Park and installing the historic Bell Road Bridge over Mill Creek,” said Kiff Hamp, HWPI’s Executive Director. “This segment expands access to nature, recreation, and safe non-motorized travel into downtown Dexter, while also improving regional connectivity, encouraging outdoor activity, and supporting local businesses. Chelsea State Bank’s generous support of the Bridge the B2B campaign is a powerful example of local investment in community well-being and shared public spaces. Their gift brings us closer to completing a critical link in the B2B Trail and shows what’s possible when longstanding community partners step up. We’re incredibly grateful for their leadership and commitment.”

Community Members can learn more and get involved by visiting their website: https://give.classy.org/bridgetheb2b – every dollar donated is matched by an anonymous foundation up to $250,000.