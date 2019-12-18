Advertisement





Chelsea State Bank continues its support of Shop with a Cop this holiday season with a $5,000 donation. Shop with a Cop is sponsored by the Western Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department and local police officers.

“As your local community bank, we are committed to making a difference in the lives of our communities,” said Chelsea State Bank President Joanne Rau. “When our team had the ability to “make the season bright” for so many families this holiday season, they took action in a big way!”

During August, October and November, Chelsea State Bank employees and customers donated to the Shop with a Cop event that took place on December 4 at the Jackson Road Meijer in Ann Arbor. During the event, each child is furnished with $100-$150 to spend on gifts. Each enrolled child also receives a winter coat, hat, gloves, blanket, backpack, toothbrush, and toothpaste. The program further provides participating children with $100-$125 in gift cards to local Washtenaw County restaurants and a $25 gas card.

“Shop with a Cop is a fun and engaging program connecting our youth and law enforcement in our community,” said Rau. “It also helps make the season a little more magical for those who may be struggling financially. Our team is proud and enthusiastic to support such a tremendous organization again this year!”

The Sheriff’s Office has facilitated the Shop with a Cop program in Western Washtenaw County since 2002. Funding for the event is provided by generous donations from the corporate community like Chelsea State Bank. Each year law enforcement officers team up with nearly 200 youth from the county who are in need. For many children, if not for Shop with a Cop, they would not have a holiday celebration. For more information see https://www.washtenaw.org/2492/Shop-with-a-Cop.

“This is our third year collecting for Shop with a Cop,” said Chelsea State Bank Human Resources Director Emily Schaible. “We have a Bank Relations Committee that looks for ways we can make a difference in our communities. When we learned about Shop with a Cop and how it helped children in our communities have a happier holiday, we were in. Every year we have raised more than the year before! We are very proud of everyone who helped and are already working on ways to increase donations next year.