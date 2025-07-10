Chelsea State Bank to Host Complimentary Event Educating on College Financing Options

Chelsea State Bank will host a complimentary event where members of the community can gather to learn more about the Michigan Education Trust Plan and the Michigan Education Savings Plan, from subject matter experts. The purpose of this event is to help families decide if either is a good fit for their children, grandchildren, nieces or nephews.

“Data shows us that ‘American college students and their families paid 48% of college costs out-of-pocket, equivalent to $13,760 per student for the 2023-2024 academic year,’” said Joanne Rau, President and CEO, Chelsea State Bank. “Furthermore, data supports that ‘only 35% of families are using college savings programs.’ Learning about the different college savings plans and identifying which plan is best for your family should not be a master puzzle. We strongly feel that this is a conversation Chelsea State Bank can help facilitate, connecting families with available options, allowing them to choose which plan works best for their family’s financial goals.”

A representative from the Michigan Department of Treasury will be on site, facilitating the conversation by providing an informal presentation of their two plans.

The event will take place on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, from 6:30 – 7:30 pm at Chelsea State Bank’s Downtown Chelsea Location, 305 S. Main Street. Those interested in attending this complimentary event should register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1355303281599?aff=oddtdtcreator.