September 24, 2025

Chelsea Student Hit by a Vehicle

Lonnie Huhman

ChelseaEducation

The police are investigating an incident that happened on the afternoon of September 22, when a Chelsea High School student was struck by a vehicle at the crosswalk on Freer Road. The student suffered minor injuries.

Chelsea School District (CSD) Superintendent Michael Kapolka and Doug Whitsel, CSD’s Director of Safety & Security, updated the school district community about the incident on Sept. 23. The incident took place shortly after dismissal on Sept. 22.

“As members of our boys cross country team were properly utilizing the crosswalk on Freer Road near Chelsea High School, one of our students was struck by a vehicle,” Kapolka and Whitsel said in their message. “This was a hit-and-run incident, and the Chelsea Police Department is actively involved.”

Police are now asking for any information and assistance with the ongoing investigation.

“We are grateful to share that the student sustained only minor injuries and is doing okay,” Kapolka and Whitsel said in their message. “The quick actions of our coaches, CHS administrative team, along with the immediate response from the Chelsea Fire Authority and the Chelsea Police Department, ensured that the situation was handled with urgency and care. We are deeply appreciative of their efforts and the support they provided in a difficult moment.”

The school district said they’re thankful the student is recovering, but the incident serves as a reminder of how quickly accidents can happen and the importance of slowing down, using extra caution when driving near the schools, and staying alert for students in crosswalks.

“Even a few extra seconds of patience behind the wheel can make all the difference in keeping our Bulldogs safe,” Kapolka and Whitsel said.

If you have any information that may assist with the ongoing police investigation, please contact the Chelsea Police Department directly @ (734) 475-1771, option 3.

