Chelsea is rich in musical talent the students are working hard honing their talents for the public’s enjoyment. Here is the schedule for the Chelsea Schools upcoming concerts.
Chelsea High School Percussion Ensemble Concert
Sunday, January 12 @ 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Beach Middle School 6th Grade Band Concert
Tuesday, January 28 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Beach Middle School 6th-8th Grade Orchestra & Band Pre-Festival Concert
Tuesday, February 18 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Beach Middle School Choir Concert
Thursday, February 20 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
5th and 6th Grade Orchestra Concert
Tuesday, March 24 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Chelsea High School & Beach Middle School Jazz Band Concert
Thursday, March 26 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Chelsea High School Orchestra, Band, and Choir Collage Rehearsal
Thursday, April 16 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Chelsea High School Orchestra, Band, and Choir Music Department Collage
Saturday, April 18 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
South Meadows Elementary 3rd Grade Concert
Thursday, April 23 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
North Creek Elementary Kindergarten Concerts
Tuesday, April 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Chelsea High School Orchestra, Band, & Choir Concerto Concert
Wednesday, April 29 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
North Creek Elementary 1st Grade Concerts
Thursday, April 30 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
North Creek Elementary 2nd Grade Concerts
Tuesday, May 5 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
South Meadows Elementary 4th Grade Concerts
Thursday, May 7 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Chelsea High School Orchestra and Band Concert
Tuesday, May 19 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Beach Meadow School 7th and 8th Grade Orchestra and Band Concert
Wednesday, May 20 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
5th Grade Choir Concert
Thursday, May 21 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
South Meadows Elementary and Beach Middle School 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th Grade Choir Concert
Thursday, May 21 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
South Meadows Elementary and Beach Middle School 5th and 6th Grade Band Concert
Tuesday, June 2 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
South Meadows Elementary and Beach Middle School 5th and 6th Grade Orchestra Concert
Wednesday, June 3 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm