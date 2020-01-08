Advertisement





Chelsea is rich in musical talent the students are working hard honing their talents for the public’s enjoyment. Here is the schedule for the Chelsea Schools upcoming concerts.

Chelsea High School Percussion Ensemble Concert

Sunday, January 12 @ 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Beach Middle School 6th Grade Band Concert

Tuesday, January 28 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Beach Middle School 6th-8th Grade Orchestra & Band Pre-Festival Concert

Tuesday, February 18 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Beach Middle School Choir Concert

Thursday, February 20 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

5th and 6th Grade Orchestra Concert

Tuesday, March 24 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Chelsea High School & Beach Middle School Jazz Band Concert

Thursday, March 26 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Chelsea High School Orchestra, Band, and Choir Collage Rehearsal

Thursday, April 16 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Chelsea High School Orchestra, Band, and Choir Music Department Collage

Saturday, April 18 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm

South Meadows Elementary 3rd Grade Concert

Thursday, April 23 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

North Creek Elementary Kindergarten Concerts

Tuesday, April 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Chelsea High School Orchestra, Band, & Choir Concerto Concert

Wednesday, April 29 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

North Creek Elementary 1st Grade Concerts

Thursday, April 30 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

North Creek Elementary 2nd Grade Concerts

Tuesday, May 5 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

South Meadows Elementary 4th Grade Concerts

Thursday, May 7 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Chelsea High School Orchestra and Band Concert

Tuesday, May 19 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Beach Meadow School 7th and 8th Grade Orchestra and Band Concert

Wednesday, May 20 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

5th Grade Choir Concert

Thursday, May 21 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

South Meadows Elementary and Beach Middle School 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th Grade Choir Concert

Thursday, May 21 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

South Meadows Elementary and Beach Middle School 5th and 6th Grade Band Concert

Tuesday, June 2 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

South Meadows Elementary and Beach Middle School 5th and 6th Grade Orchestra Concert

Wednesday, June 3 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm