by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com

Pictures here with members of the Chelsea VFW Post 44076 are winners Dan Lin, Madison Brodeur, and Bella Andreski | Photo: Chelsea VFW

Chelsea High School Seniors Madison Brodeur and Dan Lin, and Junior Bella Andreski were recently recognized for their entries in the VFW’s Voice of Democracy audio-essay program. The theme for the 2019-20 year was What Makes America Great.

As a result of their recognition, all three students received a check, a gift card to Jet’s Pizza, a writing pen, a lapel pin, a certificate, and a plaque.

Established in 1947, our Voice of Democracy audio-essay program provides high school students with the unique opportunity to express themselves in regards to a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay. Each year, nearly 40,000 9-12 grade students from across the country enter to win their share of more than $1.9 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program.

The national first-place winner receives a $30,000 scholarship paid directly to the recipient’s American university, college or vocational/technical school. A complete list of other national scholarships range from $1,000-$16,000, and the first-place winner from each VFW Department (state) wins a minimum scholarship of $1,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit https://www.vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/youth-scholarships