| 1 min read | by Sean Dalton, sdalton@thesuntimesnews.com |

January is School Board Recognition Month and Chelsea School District’s Superintendent Julie Helber took the opportunity to give a two-fold gift to her Board of Education trustees on behalf of her staff.

“This serves a dual purpose,” Helber said as she lifted a large dark blue water bottle with a black lid and the Chelsea School District’s name written on the side of the bottle in white lettering.

“We always have water for you at the board meetings in plastic containers and we think we ought to probably reduce that footprint of recycling,” Helber said.

Assistant Superintendent Marcus Kaemming and Custodial Supervisor George Lawrence were credited by Helber for helping come up with the idea and producing the bottles; one for each trustee and district staff member who sits at the big table during district meetings.

Those receiving a bottle have two choices for how they can handle the container: they can either take it home with them and bring it filled with water or they can leave it and staff will collect it at the end of each meeting, wash it out in the interim, and fill it with water and have it waiting at each meeting participant’s place at the table.

Currently, board trustees and staff members who sit at the table with them receive a disposable bottle of water at each meeting.

Helber joked that she is still considering whether to make leaving the bottle behind mandatory, as there’s concern that some on the board might come to meetings having forgotten to bring it with them.

Jokes aside, Helber had warm words for her school board members to go along with the gift.

“I would like to thank you all so much for your work as a board member – I feel very fortunate as a superintendent of a district that works with a board that’s so supportive of our teachers, our staff, of me, and just the community,” Helber said. “I would like to wish you the very best … thank you for your service.”