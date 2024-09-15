Chelsea Swim and Dive Continues to Dominate Opponents 

The Chelsea swim and dive team continues to roll over its competition with two more wins at a home tri-meet last week.

The Bulldogs cruised to wins over Williamston 145-43 and Tecumseh 145-41 with the big D3 Invitational in Holland looming next week.

The D3 Invitational will feature some of the state’s best D3 teams and will be a preview of what could happen at the state finals in November.

Brooke Paddock, Paiton Doyle, and Keygan Monahan led the Bulldogs with three first and a second-place finish each.

Paddock won the 500 free and 200 IM and was part of the winning 200 medley relay with Monahan, Doyle, and Tallulah Gorby. She was also part of the 400 free relay that finished second with Addie Kennedy, Natalie Boos, and Isabelle Tuell.

Doyle won the 100 butterfly and was part of the winning 400 free relay with Monahan, Sydney Barston, and Gorby, to go along with her relay win in the 200 medley. She was second in the 200 IM.

Monahan won the 100 back to go along with her two relay wins and was second in the 100 free.

Sofia DeMea won the 200 free, while Tuell and Remi Kint finished one-two in the 50 free.

The Bulldogs swept the top four spots in diving with Anna McAllister taking the top spot, followed by Gorby, Elise Hugg, and Kajsa Kajander.

Chelsea swept the 100 fly. To go with Doyle’s win, Kint was second and Clara Johnson third.

DeMea was second in the 500 free, Gorby second in the 100 back, while Hugg and Tuell went one-two in the 100 breast.