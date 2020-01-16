Advertisement





The Chelsea mens’ swim and dive team continues to show improvement as the Bulldogs took down Tecumseh 122-54 for its first win of the season Thursday night.

The Bulldogs won 9 of 12 events as well as sweeping the top three spots in two of them.

Parker Olk led the Bulldogs with four first place finishes. He won the 200 free, diving, was part of the winning 200 free relay along with Deaglan Krause, Landen Collins, and Zander Hartsuff; and the win 400 free relay with Rollen Zachrich, Hartsuff, and Stephen Levine.

Deaglan Krause won the 200 IM and was part of the winning 200 free relay in the Bulldogs win over Tecumseh. Photo by Lynne Beauchamp

Along with Olk winning the dive, the Bulldogs swept the top three spots with Collins second and AJ Mitchell third.

The Bulldogs also swept the 100 back with Joel Burke in first, Zach Dosey second and Zachrich third.

Krause won the 200 IM, while Hartsuff won the 100 free. Niko Fannin won the 100 breast and Jaron Iannelli the 500 free.

Second place finishes went to Dosey in the 50 free and Fannin the 100 fly.