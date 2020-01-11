Advertisement





The Chelsea men’s swim and dive team has had a rough start to the 2019/20 season.

The Bulldogs early season struggles continued Friday night as the Bulldogs dropped all three meets of a SEC quad at Ann Arbor Huron.

Chelsea fell to Huron 133-43, Pinckney 127-53, and Bedford 121-59 to remain winless on the season.

Parker Olk picked up a second place finish in diving, while the 200 free relay of Landen Collins, Deaglan Kruse, Olk, and Zander Hartsuff was also second.

Collins added fourth place finished in the 50 free and 100 free.

The Bulldogs host Tecumseh in the home opener Thursday night and some of the swimmers will compete in the Dexter Freshman and Sophomore Invite Saturday.