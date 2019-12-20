Advertisement





Thank you to Coach Andrew Thomson for proving a write-up

The CHS men’s swim and dive team travelled to Jackson to open up the conference season on December 19 and fell to the Vikings by a final score of 73-106. “We haven’t had our full team able to participate in a meet yet,” stated head coach Andrew Thomson. “Our first couple early season meets we had schedule conflicts, college visits, etc. that took some key guys away from the pool. Tonight we had almost everyone at the pool, but were still a couple guys short of a full lineup, which ended up costing us.”

The meet began with a great race in the 200 medley relay. The team of Landen Collins, Niko Fannin, Parker Olk, and Deaglan Krause took runner up with a time of 1:50.95, getting out-touched by Jackson by two-hundredths of a second. The B relay team of Joel Burke, Bram Hartsuff, Stephen Levine, and Zander Hartsuff finished fourth (2:07.05). Jaron Iannelli paced the Bulldogs in the 200 freestyle, finishing third (2:09.70), while Rollen Zachrich placed fourth (2:20.17), and Owen Critchfield ended up fifth (2:28.32).

Olk took the top spot in the 200 individual medley (2:17.56), and was followed by Krause for third place (2:28.80). The Bulldogs dominated the 50 freestyle with Collins leading the charge for first (24.28), and Zander Hartsuff right behind in second (24.75). Dominik Green rounded out the event in sixth (28.12).

Advertisement

“The first half of the meet was great to watch for an early-season showdown,” remarked Thomson. “We had some very nice December performances, and later in the season when we’ve got a full complement of divers, this meet becomes a lot tighter in terms of score.”

Starting the second half of the meet with the 100 butterfly, Krause finished third (1:03.85) and Fannin placed fourth (1:06.72). Collins again took the top spot in the 100 freestyle (53.32), with Iannelli in third (58.38), and Zachrich fifth (1:02.23). The 500 freestyle saw Burke touch third (6:19.56) and Levine fourth (6:29.82).

A tough call cost the Bulldogs a first place finish in the 200 freestyle relay, so instead the team of Bram Hartsuff, Green, Zachrich, and Zander Hartsuff earned a third place finish (1:52.26) and Critchfield, Gabe Muckle, Tuan Le, and Levine placed fourth (2:22.74). “The officials called a jump on the A relay team, and the coaches saw a great, aggressive relay start from the swimmer, but it looked clean from our view. It was a tough call that virtually sealed the meet for Jackson.”

Olk took second in the 100 backstroke (1:02.49), Burke touched fourth (1:16.27) and Critchfield placed sixth (1:30.57). In the 100 breaststroke Fannin was able to finish runner-up (1:14.30) with Bram Hartsuff in fourth (1:26.22) and Levine sixth (1:34.92). The meet wrapped up with a first place finish in the 400 freestyle relay by the team of Zachrich, Olk, Iannelli, and Zander Hartsuff (3:52.14). The B relay team of Burke, Critchfield, Bram Hartsuff and Green also brought home points, touching third (4:35.75).

After the meet, Thomson reflected, “We saw some solid foundational swims from the guys tonight. There is still plenty to work on over the next two weeks of winter break, but the coaching staff was very pleased with where this group is for mid-December.” The Bulldogs will be off for the next couple weeks before returning to action on January 10 at Ann Arbor Huron.