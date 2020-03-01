Advertisement





Powered by a big day by sophomore Landen Collins, the Chelsea men’s swim and dive team finished 4th at the SEC White Championships hosted by the Bulldogs Saturday, February 29.

Pinckney won the title with 427 points. Chelsea finished 4th with 227, just behind Jackson with 239. They finished fourth overall in the White with the combination of regular season and league championship standings.

Collins was the league champion in the 100 free and was second in the 50 free.

He was also part of the 200 free relay that finished second along with Zander Hartsuff, Deaglan Krause, and Parker Olk; and part of the 400 free relay that finished 3rd with Niko Fannin, Olk, and Hartsuff.

Harstuff also had a big day with a 3rd place finish in the 100 free and 4th in the 200 free, while Olk was 5th in the 200 IM to give them All-SEC White Honors.

The Bulldogs will take part in the Division 3 state finals at Oakland University March 13-14.