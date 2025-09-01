September 01, 2025

Chelsea Swim and Dive Fourth at Waverly Relays

Mike Williamson

ChelseaSports

The Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team had a strong showing with a fourth-place finish at the Waverly Relays last week.

The Bulldogs finished with 158 points in the meet won by East Lansing with 186.

Chelsea opened the meet with the team of Brooke Paddock, Ruby Jackson, Elise Hugg, and Kajsa Kajander winning the 200-medley relay.

The Bulldogs were hurt with a disqualification in the 400 medley, but bounced back with a fifth-place finish in the 400 free with the team of Millie Adams, Olivia Boland, Natalie Boos, and Madeline Roebuck.

Roebuck, Adams, Hugg, and Sophia Burgess teamed to finish eighth in the 200 free relay, while Anna McAllister, Boos, Abbey Barston, and Adams were sixth in the 500 free relay.

Paddock, Boland, Barston, and Burgess were third in the 200 free relay, while Boland, Alice Thiel, Emma Snyder, and Jackon were fourth in the second 200 free race.

Roebuck, McAllister, Kajander, and Jackson wrapped up the night with a in in the third 200 free relay race.

Bulldogs, Chelsea Athletics, chelsea swim and dive

