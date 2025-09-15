September 15, 2025

Chelsea Swim and Dive Gets by Adrian

Mike Williamson

ChelseaSports

The Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team opened SEC White action with a tough 103-83 win over Adrian last week.

Ruby Jackson led the Bulldogs with three first and one second-place finish.

Jackson won the 50 free,100 back, and was part of the winning 400 free relay with Brooke Paddock, Madeline Roebuck, and Olivia Boland, and part of the 200-medley relay that finished second with Paddock, Elise Hugg, and Kajsa Kajander.

Anna McAllister won the diving and was part of the winning 200 free relay with Kajander, Roebuck, and Hugg.

Paddock was second in the 200 IM and 100 fly, Hugg second in the 100 free and 100 breast, Roebuck second in the 200 free, Kajander third in the diving and 50 free, Sophia Burgess second in the 100 back, Abby Barston second in the 500 free, and Bolan third in the 100 back.

Photos by Stephen Cook

