Chelsea Swim and Dive Hands Adrian First League Loss

The SEC White standings tightened up after the Chelsea swim and dive team handed Adrian its first SEC White loss 104-77 Thursday night.

Chelsea’s win made it a three-way tie at the top of the White standing with Jackson, Adrian, and the Bulldogs all with one loss each with the league finals to be hosted by Chelsea March 1.

Easton Hodel led the Bulldogs with a win in the 200 IM and was second in the 100 fly. He was also part of the 200 medley relay that finished second with Isaac Snyder, Joshua Levine, and Miles Dell.

James Haab won the 100 breast and was third in the 100 free, while Victor Gutierrez de Pineres won the diving.

Levine was part of the winning 200 free relay with Zack Bieber, Gus Wehrly, and Dell and was second in the 100 fly.

Snyder was second in the 200 IM, Zach Christie second in the 200 free and third in the 100 back, Hunter Hartin second in the 100 back, Jasper Lawrence second in the 100 breast, Matt Hurden second in the 500 free, Wehrly third in diving, and Max Berent third in the 500 free, and the 400 free relay team of Lucas Brekke, Cam Harmes, Mason Maley, and Liam Hurden finished second.

The Bulldogs fell to Lincoln 108-77 earlier in the week.

Hodel won the 100 back and was second in the 500 free, while Levine was second in the 100 free and 200 free.

Dell was second in the 100 fly and part of the 200 free relay that finished second with Bieber, Will Roebuck, and Levine.

Snyder was second in the 100 breast, Bieber was second in the 50 free.

Haab was second in the 200 IM, Gutierrez de Pineres second in diving, Ryan Hodel second in the 200 IM, Hartin third in the 100 breast, Liam Hurden third in diving, and the 200 medley relay team of Wehrly, Hartin, Ryan Hodel, and Christie was second.