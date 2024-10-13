Chelsea Swim and Dive Moves to 4-0 in SEC White

The Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team improved to 4-0 in the SEC White with a 119-53 dismantling of Pinckney last week.

Sydney Barston led the Bulldogs with four victories on the night.

Barston won the 100 free and 200 free, was part of the winning 200 free relay and 400 free relay with Tallulah Gorby, Sofia DeMea, and Olivia Boland.

Brooke Paddock won the 100 fly and 200 IM and was part of the winning 200 medley relay with Elise Hugg, Clara Johnson, and Addie Kennedy, and was part of the 400 free relay that finished second with Kennedy, Johnson, and Ruby Jackson.

Jackson won the 50 free and 100 breast, while Gorby won the 100 back and was second in diving.

DeMea won the 500 free and was second in the 200 IM, while Bolan was second in the 200 free and 500 free.

Hugg was second in the 100 free and 100 breast, Kennedy second in the 50 free and third in the 100 free, and Anna McAllister won the diving.