Chelsea Swim and Dive Rolls to Three Wins

The Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team improved to 3-0 in the SEC White with a pair of league wins and a non-conference victory over Marshall last week.

The Bulldogs defeated Marshall and Jackson in a home tri-meet September 25.

The 200-medley relay team of Brooke Paddock, Elise Hugg, Ane Doval Guijarro, and Olivia Boland took first, while the B team of Sophia Burgess, Ruby Jackson, Millie Adams, and Kajsa Kajander was second.

Madeline Roebuck placed second in the 200 free and Paddock picked up her second win in the 200 IM.

Kajander, Jackson, and Doval Guijarro swept the 50 free and Anna McAllister won the diving.

Roebuck and Adams took the top two spots in the 100 fly and Hugg was second in the 100 free.

Jackson was first and Abbey Barston third in the 500 free and then Roebuck, Hugg, McAllister, and Doval Guijarro won the 200 free relay.

Paddock earned her third win and Burgess was second in the 100 back, Doval Guijarro won her fourth event of the night and Hugg was third in the 100 breast, and Paddock teamed with Roebuck, Adams, and Boland to win the 400 free relay for her fourth first place finish of the meet.

The Bulldogs then cruised to a 134-46 win over Tecumseh September 29.

Duval Guijarro led the team with a pair of wins in the 100 breast and was part of the winning 200 medley relay with Paddock, Roebuck, and Kajander. She was also a member of the 200 free relay that finished second with Barston, Alice Thiel, and McAllister.

Burgess won the 200 IM, was second in the 100 back and a member of the 400 free relay that was second along with Adams, Boland, and Natalie Boos.

Paddock won the 100 fly and was part of the winning 400 free relay with Hugg, Jackson, and Roebuck, while Hugg won the 50 free to go along with her two relay wins.

Roebuck was part of all three relay wins, while McAllister won the diving and was second in the 100 free.

Barston won the 500 free, Adams was second in the 200 IM and 100 fly, Thiel second in the 100 breast, Jackson second in the 50 free, and Adri Yado second in the diving.