Chelsea Swim and Dive Splits Four in Dual Meets

The Chelsea swim and dive team split a pair of dual meets this week to improve to 3-1 in the SEC White.

The Bulldogs opened the week by splitting a tri-meet by beating Bedford 93-88 and falling to Skyline 98-85.

Easton Hodel picked up wins in the 100 back and 200 IM, while Joshua Levine won the 50 free, second in the 100 fly, and part of the 200 free relay that finished second with Will Roebuck, James Haab, and Isaac Snyder.

Roebuck was fourth in the 100 and 200 free races, Zach Christie third in the 500 free, Victor Gutierrez De Pineres, Snyder fourth in the 100 breast, Zack Bieber fourth in the 50 free, Hunter Hartin fourth in the 500 free, and Liam Hurden fourth in diving.

The Bulldogs then fell to Jackson 97-86 and beat Ypsilanti 149-13.

Levine won the 100 fly and the 50 free, part of the winning 200 free relay with Hodel, Bieber, and Gus Wehrly, and the 400 free relay that placed second with Matt Hurden, Roebuck, and Hodel.

Gutierrez De Pineres won the diving, while Hodel won the 200 free and was second in the 100 fly.

Roebuck, Snyder, Bieber, and Miles Dell teamed to finish second in the 200 medley, while Hurden was third in the 100 free.

Liam Hurden was second and Mason Maley third in diving, Ryan Hodel third in the 200 IM, Christie third in the 500 free, Haab third in the 100 breast, and Roebuck third in the 100 back.