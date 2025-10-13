Chelsea Swimmers Roll Past Pinckney to Stay Perfect in SEC White

The Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team kept their unbeaten SEC White streak alive Thursday night with a commanding 115-38 victory over Pinckney, improving to 4-0 in conference duals.

The Bulldogs came out strong from the start, taking first place in nearly every event. The 200 medley relay team of Sophia Burgess, Emma Snyder, Madeline Roebuck, and Alice Thiel opened the meet with a first-place finish in 2:12.55, setting the tone for the night.

Millie Adams led a Chelsea sweep in the 200 freestyle with a winning time of 2:23.69, followed by Elise Seyferth and Anna Faye Bellizzi in second and third. Burgess added another first-place finish in the 200 individual medley, clocking a personal best 2:41.11.

The Bulldogs dominated the sprint events as well, with Ruby Jackson taking the 50 freestyle in 26.63, just ahead of teammates Elise Hugg and Brooke Paddock. Chelsea’s strong diving crew continued to shine, led by Anna McAllister, who earned first with a score of 226.80.

In the 100 freestyle, Olivia Boland took first in 1:04.02, with Seyferth close behind in a personal-best 1:09.62. Thiel and Abbey Barston went 1-2 in the 500 freestyle, with Thiel dropping more than 18 seconds for a personal-best 6:27.28.

Chelsea swept the relays as well — the 200 freestyle relay team of Hugg, McAllister, Paddock, and Jackson won in 1:49.26, while the 400 freestyle relay squad of Hugg, Roebuck, Jackson, and Paddock capped the meet with a 4:03.37 win.

Boland added a win in the 100 backstroke (1:16.32), and Snyder claimed first in the 100 breaststroke (1:24.15) to round out a dominant team performance.