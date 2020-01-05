Advertisement





Synopsis

CITY OF CHELSEA

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

Monday, November 18, 2019

311 S. Main St.

Chelsea, MI 48118

Council Member Wiseley was sworn in prior to the start of the meeting.

Call to Order

Mayor Johnson called the meeting to order at 7:00pm.

Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States

Approval of Consent Agenda

Meeting minutes of the November 4, 2019 regular meeting

Approval of Bills

MOVED Albertson SECONDED Wiseley to approve the consent agenda. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Approval of Regular Agenda

MOVED Feeney SECONDED Catherman to approve the regular agenda. All Ayes. Motion carried.

Public Comments

Presentation – none

Public Hearing

Rockwell Brownfield

Rockwell CRA Application

Council Business

Resolution to Approve Brownfield Plan on Parcel 06-06-12-111-007

MOVED Albertson SECONDED Catherman to adopt the resolution to approve a Brownfield Redevelopment Plan for Parcel 06-06-12-111-007. Roll Call Vote. 5 Ayes, 1 Abstain (Wiseley). Motion Carried.

Rockwell CRA Application

MOVED Albertson SECONDED Feeney to adopt the resolution to Approve a Commercial Rehabilitation Exemption Certificate Application for Parcel 06-06-12-111-007. Roll Call Vote. 5 Ayes, 1 Abstain (Wiseley). Motion Carried.

Request to Waive Fees for Parcel 06-06-12-111-007

MOVED Pacheco SECONDED Albertson to take no action. 5 Ayes, 1 Abstain (Wiseley). Motion Carried.

Participation in Ann Arbor SPARK’s Opportunity Zone Prospectus

MOVED Feeney SECONDED Pacheco to approve the request to participate in Ann Arbor SPARK’s Opportunity Zone Prospectus. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Proclamation Request – Judge Richard E. Conlin

MOVED Pacheco SECONDED Wiseley to approve the proclamation to recognize Judge Richard E. Conlin for his years of service to the Chelsea community. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

CACA – Appoint City Representatives

MOVED Catherman SECONDED Albertson to appoint John Hanifan as the CACA representative for the City of Chelsea and to appoint Julia Upfal, AICP as the alternate. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Resolution for Designation of Street Administrator

MOVED Albertson SECONDED Wiseley to adopt the Resolution for Designation of Street Administrator. Roll Call Vote. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Resolution Authorizing Staff to Submit WCRC Permits

MOVED Pacheco SECONDED Catherman to adopt the resolution Authorizing Staff to Submit WCRC Permits. Roll Call Vote. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Resolution Authorizing Staff to Apply for State of Michigan Permits

MOVED Feeney SECONDED Albertson to adopt the Performance Resolution for Governmental Agencies to authorize City Manager Hanifan and Julia Upfal to apply for State of Michigan permits. Roll Call Vote. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

WATS Technical Committee Appointment

MOVED Albertson SECONDED Pacheco to appoint John Hanifan to the WATS Technical Advisory Committee. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

CACA – Interim Building Official Appointment

MOVED Albertson SECONDED Wiseley to adopt the Resolution to Appoint R. Bruce Connell as the Interim Official and Part 91 (SESC) Official for the City of Chelsea effective November 12, 2019. Roll Call Vote. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Power Purchase Agreement – Long Term Capacity

MOVED Feeney SECONDED Catherman to approve the capacity transaction as outlined in the attached Letter of Authorization. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

MOVED Feeney SECONDED Wiseley to authorize the City Manager to sign on behalf of City of Chelsea. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

2020 Council Meeting Dates

2020 Meeting Dates

1/6/20 & 1/21/20 (Tues)

2/3/20 & 2/18/20 (Tues)

3/2/20 & 3/16/20

4/6/20 & 4/20/20

5/4/20 & 5/18/20

6/1/20 & 6/15/20

7/6/20 & 7/20/20

8/3/20 & 8/17/20

9/8/20 (Tues) & 9/21/20

10/5/20 & 10/19/20

11/2/20 & 11/16/20

12/14/20

MOVED Wiseley SECONDED Pacheco to approve the dates for the 2020 City Council meetings. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Board of Review Letters of Protest

MOVED Albertson SECONDED Pacheco to adopt the resolution allowing local residents to protest in writing to the Board of Review. Roll Call Vote. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Establishment of 2020 Poverty / Hardship Guidelines

MOVED Feeney SECONDED Catherman to adopt the resolution of the 2020 Poverty / Hardships guidelines. Roll Call Vote. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Staff Reports

Council Reports

Adjournment

MOVED Feeney SECONDED Wiseley to adjourn at 8:04 pm. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Approved: December 16, 2019

This is only a synopsis of the Regular City Council Meeting. The minutes in their entirety may be viewed at the Clerk’s Office at 305 S. Main Street, Chelsea, MI or online at www.city-chelsea.org

Respectfully submitted,

Laura Kaiser, City Clerk