Synopsis
CITY OF CHELSEA
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
311 S. Main St.
Chelsea, MI 48118
Call to Order
Mayor Johnson called the meeting to order at 7:00pm.
Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States
Approval of Consent Agenda
Meeting minutes of the January 6, 2020 regular meeting
Approval of Bills
Street Fund Cash Transfer
Traffic Control Order No. 20-481
MOVED Albertson SECONDED Wiseley to approve the consent agenda. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Approval of Regular Agenda
MOVED Albertson SECONDED Iannelli to approve the regular agenda. All Ayes. Motion carried.
Public Comments
Presentation – none
Public Hearing – none
Council Business
Board of Review Appointments
MOVED Wiseley SECONDED Albertson to appoint Marcia White to the Board of Review for a three-year term ending January 2023 and appoint Michelle Elie to the Board of Review for a three-year term ending January 2023 and appoint Jennifer Baghdoian to the Board of Review for a three-year term ending January 2023. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
MOVED Catherman SECONDED Albertson to appoint James T. Merkel to the DDA Board for the term ending 12/31/2023. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Chelsea Festivals and Events (CAFÉ) – Request to use Palmer Commons
MOVED Albertson SECONDED Pacheco to approve the use of Palmer Commons as requested for the rental amount of $35.00 per use every Thursday from June 4, 2020 to August 13, 2020 for a total of $385.00; with the contingency that an updated Certificate of Insurance is submitted prior to the event. 5 Ayes, 1 Nay (Wiseley). Motion Carried.
Human Rights Commission (HRC) Plan and Annual Report
MOVED Pacheco SECONDED Iannelli to approve the HRC 2020 Plan. A FRIENDLY AMENDMENT to provide more details by Johnson was not accepted by Pacheco. 5 Ayes, 1 Nay (Johnson). Motion Carried.
Power Purchase Agreement – Energy Purchase 2020
MOVED Wiseley SECONDED Pacheco to authorize the City Manager to sign the Letter of Authorization for Energy Purchase. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Set Joint Work Session with Lima Township – Wolf Property
MOVED Iannelli SECONDED Catherman to set a work session with Lima Township on Wednesday, February 5th at 7:00pm at the Lima Township hall. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Staff Reports
Council Reports
Adjournment
MOVED Pacheco SECONDED Iannelli to adjourn at 8:02pm. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Approved: February 3, 2020
This is only a synopsis of the Regular City Council Meeting. The minutes in their entirety may be viewed at the Clerk’s Office at 305 S. Main Street, Chelsea, MI or online at www.city-chelsea.org
Respectfully submitted,
Laura Kaiser, City Clerk