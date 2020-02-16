Advertisement





Synopsis

CITY OF CHELSEA

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

311 S. Main St.

Chelsea, MI 48118

Call to Order

Mayor Johnson called the meeting to order at 7:00pm.

Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States

Approval of Consent Agenda

Meeting minutes of the January 6, 2020 regular meeting

Approval of Bills

Street Fund Cash Transfer

Traffic Control Order No. 20-481

MOVED Albertson SECONDED Wiseley to approve the consent agenda. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Approval of Regular Agenda

MOVED Albertson SECONDED Iannelli to approve the regular agenda. All Ayes. Motion carried.

Public Comments

Presentation – none

Public Hearing – none

Council Business

Board of Review Appointments

MOVED Wiseley SECONDED Albertson to appoint Marcia White to the Board of Review for a three-year term ending January 2023 and appoint Michelle Elie to the Board of Review for a three-year term ending January 2023 and appoint Jennifer Baghdoian to the Board of Review for a three-year term ending January 2023. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

DDA Appointment

MOVED Catherman SECONDED Albertson to appoint James T. Merkel to the DDA Board for the term ending 12/31/2023. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Chelsea Festivals and Events (CAFÉ) – Request to use Palmer Commons

MOVED Albertson SECONDED Pacheco to approve the use of Palmer Commons as requested for the rental amount of $35.00 per use every Thursday from June 4, 2020 to August 13, 2020 for a total of $385.00; with the contingency that an updated Certificate of Insurance is submitted prior to the event. 5 Ayes, 1 Nay (Wiseley). Motion Carried.

Human Rights Commission (HRC) Plan and Annual Report

MOVED Pacheco SECONDED Iannelli to approve the HRC 2020 Plan. A FRIENDLY AMENDMENT to provide more details by Johnson was not accepted by Pacheco. 5 Ayes, 1 Nay (Johnson). Motion Carried.

Power Purchase Agreement – Energy Purchase 2020

MOVED Wiseley SECONDED Pacheco to authorize the City Manager to sign the Letter of Authorization for Energy Purchase. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Set Joint Work Session with Lima Township – Wolf Property

MOVED Iannelli SECONDED Catherman to set a work session with Lima Township on Wednesday, February 5th at 7:00pm at the Lima Township hall. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Staff Reports

Council Reports

Adjournment

MOVED Pacheco SECONDED Iannelli to adjourn at 8:02pm. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Approved: February 3, 2020

This is only a synopsis of the Regular City Council Meeting. The minutes in their entirety may be viewed at the Clerk’s Office at 305 S. Main Street, Chelsea, MI or online at www.city-chelsea.org

Respectfully submitted,

Laura Kaiser, City Clerk