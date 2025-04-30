Chelsea Takes Two from SEC White Leading Pinckney

The Chelsea baseball team moved back into SEC White contention with a doubleheader sweep of league-leading Pinckney Monday.

The Bulldogs improved to 6-2 in the conference and handed the Pirates their first two league losses in the sweep.

Chelsea used a big six-run third inning to help build an 8-0 lead. RBI doubles by Nate Christian and Preston Paoletti were the big blows of the inning.

The Bulldogs added a run in the fourth for a 9-0 lead, but the Pirates would rally.

Pinckney scored one in the sixth and five in the seventh to cut the lead to 9-6, but a flyout ended the game.

Nolan Sciackitano, Jimmy Sciackitano, Christian, Paoletti, and Nathan Sobiechowski had two hits and a rbi each.

Jax Ichesco and Logan Hoyt-Tracy each had a hit and rbi, , while Calvin Decker had a hit and two runs scored and Will McCalla one hit and run scored.

Jimmy Sciackitano struck out six for the win on the mound for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea jumped out to a 6-1 lead after two in the second game, but the Pirates scored six times in the third to take a 7-6 lead.

The Bulldogs answered with a five-run fourth for a 11-7 lead.

Pinckney scored twice in the fifth to cut the lead to 11-9, but that is as close as they would get with the game called after six innings.

Christian had a big game with two doubles and five rbi.

Jimmy Sciackitano added two hits and one rbi, Sobiechowski one hit and one rbi, Ichesco and McCalla a hit and run scored each.

Wyatt Matusik earned the win in relief for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs and Pirates have another huge game Wednesday with both 6-2 in the White and Adrian sitting at 7-1 in the conference.