Chelsea Tennis 3-0 for Week

Cover- STN File Photo

The Chelsea girls’ tennis team had a strong week by going 3-0, including a 7-1 win over Saline.

The Bulldogs dominated in singles, taking all four flights.

Anne-Marie Begola swept her match at one singles 6-0, 6-0 and Samantha Bieber won 6-0, 6-1 at two singles.

Josie Jackson won 6-0, 6-1 at three singles and Cyprus Gabriel-Menegay 6-4, 6-4 at four singles.

Picking up doubles wins were Meghan Bareis and Haley Hopkins 6-4, 6-1 at one, Lucy Taylor and Brenna Taylor 6-2, 6-1 at two, and Sage Gabriel-Menegay/Brooklyn Angel 6-4, 6-0 at four.

The Bulldogs modified team got some matches in with 8-0 wins over Jackson and Ypsilanti.

Libby Timberlake, Nora Gabarkiewicz, Seffi Berg, and Amelia Baker were victorious in singles matches against Jackson.

Doubles teams picking up wins were Isabella Moser/Neve Rodgriguez, Elizabeth McGuire/Sara Martin, Leah Helquist/Lilly Snyder, and Kassidy Grossman/Elizabeth Lane.

Gabarkiewicz, Berg, Rodriguez, and Snyder picked up singles wins against Ypsilanti.

Doubles wins went to McGuire/Grossman, Martin/Moser, Nia King/Abigail Peterson, and Cara Koos/Kendall Kuck.