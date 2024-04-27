SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Saturday, April 27, 2024
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Saturday, April 27, 2024
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Designed by Ebony Iris Media

Chelsea Tennis 3-0 for Week

by Mike Williamson
written by Mike Williamson 1 minutes read

Chelsea Tennis 3-0 for Week

by Mike Williamson
written by Mike Williamson 1 minutes read
banner
FacebookTwitterEmail

Cover- STN File Photo

The Chelsea girls’ tennis team had a strong week by going 3-0, including a 7-1 win over Saline.

The Bulldogs dominated in singles, taking all four flights.

Anne-Marie Begola swept her match at one singles 6-0, 6-0 and Samantha Bieber won 6-0, 6-1 at two singles.

Josie Jackson won 6-0, 6-1 at three singles and Cyprus Gabriel-Menegay 6-4, 6-4 at four singles.

Picking up doubles wins were Meghan Bareis and Haley Hopkins 6-4, 6-1 at one, Lucy Taylor and Brenna Taylor 6-2, 6-1 at two, and Sage Gabriel-Menegay/Brooklyn Angel 6-4, 6-0 at four.

The Bulldogs modified team got some matches in with 8-0 wins over Jackson and Ypsilanti.

Libby Timberlake, Nora Gabarkiewicz, Seffi Berg, and Amelia Baker were victorious in singles matches against Jackson.

Doubles teams picking up wins were Isabella Moser/Neve Rodgriguez, Elizabeth McGuire/Sara Martin, Leah Helquist/Lilly Snyder, and Kassidy Grossman/Elizabeth Lane.

Gabarkiewicz, Berg, Rodriguez, and Snyder picked up singles wins against Ypsilanti.

Doubles wins went to McGuire/Grossman, Martin/Moser, Nia King/Abigail Peterson, and Cara Koos/Kendall Kuck.

You Might Be Interested In

Stay on top of local news by subscribing to our daily newsletter

banner
Tags: BulldogsChelsea AthleticsChelsea Girls TennisChelsea tennistennis
FacebookTwitterEmail

Been covering high school sports for local teams since 1999.

Related Posts

Dexter and Chelsea Split in Softball DH

Saline Track and Field Teams Sweep SEC Red Tri-Meet

Dexter Girls’ Lacrosse Cruises Past Bedford

Saline Girls’ Soccer Rolls to Pair of SEC Red Wins

Dexter Golfers Get by Pinckney

Saline Girls’ Lax Improves to 2-0 in the SEC

Dexter Tennis Takes Down Bedford

Chelsea Golfers Third at Saline Invite

Dexter Track and Field Teams Host SEC Red Tri-Meet

Chelsea Soccer Wins Fifth Straight

Chelsea Track and Field Teams Sweep Ypsilanti

Team 1502’s Journey at the Michigan State Robotics Championship

banner

About Us

The Sun Times News black logo
Illustration of a low angle view of the sunset through reeds.

The Sun Times News connects you to the heart of Chelsea, Dexter, Saline, and Milan with in-depth local news. From community events and sports highlights to vital civic updates and local business stories, we are your trusted guide, enriching your daily life with news that truly resonates with your local experience.

Useful Links

Top Posts

Longtime Saline teacher made a...
Chelsea High School ranked in...
Dexter High School ranks as...

Newsletter

Stay on top of local news by subscribing to our daily newsletter

The Sun Times News Logo
8123 Main St Suite 200, Dexter, MI 48130
(734) 268-6269
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media

Cookie Disclaimer: “We use cookies to enhance your browsing experience, serve personalized ads or content, and analyze our traffic. By using this website, you consent to our use of cookies.” Accept

Close
-
00:00
00:00

Queue

Update Required Flash plugin
-
00:00
00:00
×

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.