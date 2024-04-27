Chelsea Tennis 3-0 for Week

Cover- STN File Photo
The Chelsea girls’ tennis team had a strong week by going 3-0, including a 7-1 win over Saline.
The Bulldogs dominated in singles, taking all four flights.
Anne-Marie Begola swept her match at one singles 6-0, 6-0 and Samantha Bieber won 6-0, 6-1 at two singles.
Josie Jackson won 6-0, 6-1 at three singles and Cyprus Gabriel-Menegay 6-4, 6-4 at four singles.
Picking up doubles wins were Meghan Bareis and Haley Hopkins 6-4, 6-1 at one, Lucy Taylor and Brenna Taylor 6-2, 6-1 at two, and Sage Gabriel-Menegay/Brooklyn Angel 6-4, 6-0 at four.
The Bulldogs modified team got some matches in with 8-0 wins over Jackson and Ypsilanti.
Libby Timberlake, Nora Gabarkiewicz, Seffi Berg, and Amelia Baker were victorious in singles matches against Jackson.
Doubles teams picking up wins were Isabella Moser/Neve Rodgriguez, Elizabeth McGuire/Sara Martin, Leah Helquist/Lilly Snyder, and Kassidy Grossman/Elizabeth Lane.
Gabarkiewicz, Berg, Rodriguez, and Snyder picked up singles wins against Ypsilanti.
Doubles wins went to McGuire/Grossman, Martin/Moser, Nia King/Abigail Peterson, and Cara Koos/Kendall Kuck.
