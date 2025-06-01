June 01, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

Mike Williamson

ChelseaSports

Chelsea Tennis Fifth at D3 State Finals

Bulldogs, Chelsea Athletics, Chelsea tennis

The Chelsea girls’ tennis team came home with another strong finish at the D3 state finals this weekend with a fifth-place finish for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea finished with 17 points to tie with East Grand Rapids for the fifth spot with Detroit Country Day clipping Cranbrook Kingswood 34-32 for the state title.

Sage Gabriel-Menegay and Brooklyn Angel were state runner-up at four-doubles to lead the Bulldogs. They won their first three matches before falling in the state finals to the top seed from Country Day.

Lucy and Brenna Taylor reached the two-double semifinals before falling to the eventual state champions from Cranbrook.

Josie Jackson and Haley Hopkins also reached the semifinals in one-doubles before bowing out to the eventual champions from Cranbrook.

Ellie Kuck and Amelia Baker went 1-1 at three-doubles.

One the singles side, Samantha Bieber went 2-1 at one-singles, while Libby Timberlake went 1-1 at three-singles, and Nora Gabarkiewicz went 1-1 at four-singles. Seffi Berg dropped her first match at two-singles.

Latest articles

Saline Baseball Wins Second Straight District Title

Mike Williamson

Saline Softball Cruises to D1 District Title

Mike Williamson

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News