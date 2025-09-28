September 28, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Chelsea Tennis Finishes Undefeated in SEC White

Mike Williamson

ChelseaSports

Chelsea Tennis Finishes Undefeated in SEC White

The Chelsea boys’ tennis team clinched another SEC White title by sweeping Adrian 8-0 and finish a perfect 6-0 in the league standings.

The Bulldogs dominated the doubles matches, with no flight losing more than three games.

Jordan Rudolph and Luca Giardello blanked their one-doubles opponents 6-0, 6-0, while Bradley Dunn and Isaac Snyder also shut out their three-doubles opponents 6-0, 6-0.

Joseph Broduer and Sebastian Valdina won 6-1, 6-0 at four-doubles and Jack Jordan and Rowan French won 6-1, 6-2 at two-doubles.

Gavin Heinze picked up a 6-0, 6-1 win at four-singles, while Stephen McCulloch won 6-1, 6-1 at two-singles. Logan Fansler was victorious at one-singles 6-3, 6-1, and Dawson Holm won 6-0, 7-6 (5) at three-singles.

Latest articles

Chelsea Tennis Finishes Undefeated in SEC White

Mike Williamson

Chelsea Soccer Moves Closer to SEC Title

Mike Williamson

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News