Chelsea Tennis Finishes Undefeated in SEC White

The Chelsea boys’ tennis team clinched another SEC White title by sweeping Adrian 8-0 and finish a perfect 6-0 in the league standings.

The Bulldogs dominated the doubles matches, with no flight losing more than three games.

Jordan Rudolph and Luca Giardello blanked their one-doubles opponents 6-0, 6-0, while Bradley Dunn and Isaac Snyder also shut out their three-doubles opponents 6-0, 6-0.

Joseph Broduer and Sebastian Valdina won 6-1, 6-0 at four-doubles and Jack Jordan and Rowan French won 6-1, 6-2 at two-doubles.

Gavin Heinze picked up a 6-0, 6-1 win at four-singles, while Stephen McCulloch won 6-1, 6-1 at two-singles. Logan Fansler was victorious at one-singles 6-3, 6-1, and Dawson Holm won 6-0, 7-6 (5) at three-singles.